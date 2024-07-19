Man Utd make transfer U-turn as they prepare ‘first official offer’ after midfielder ‘says yes’

Man Utd are now willing to let winger Antony leave Old Trafford on loan in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already made a number of changes since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazer family.

Omar Berrada has joined as new CEO from arch-rivals Man City, Jason Wilcox has arrived as technical director, while Man Utd recently brought to an end their long pursuit of Dan Ashworth, who joins as sporting director.

The Red Devils have also made some moves in the transfer market with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee coming in from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro arriving from Lille.

And now they are set to try and move on a number of first team players with Mason Greenwood leaving for Marseille earlier this week.

Players such as Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire among Erik ten Hag’s players still with uncertain futures.

Antony is another who has underwhelmed over the last season or two and, following reports that they would only entertain a permanent move away from Old Trafford, ESPN now claim that Man Utd are willing to allow the Brazilian out on loan on one condition.

The report claims: ‘Misfiring forward Antony will be allowed to leave on loan if a club is prepared to cover his £70,000-a-week salary. It has the feel of a clear-out, but it is something United have largely resisted in recent years due to the policy of the Glazers.’

A source told ESPN: “Joel and Avram [Glazer] would be happy to get rid of Wan-Bissaka or Lindelöf. But they would look at the numbers and ask ‘How much could we get for them and how much would it cost to replace them?’

“When they were told that it would cost half as much to keep the players until the end of their contract rather than get rid and sign a replacement, the answer would always been to keep them for another year.

“They would rather pay £10m in wages and lose the player on a free than spend an extra £20m to sign a better player to replace them.”

Antony, who signed for Man Utd for £86m in 2022, was branded a “show pony” by Chris Sutton at the end of the Premier League campaign.

When asked who was the ‘biggest flop’ of the season, Sutton replied: “[Antony] actually made me look value for money!.

“For the outlay on him, in terms of goals and assists they just simply haven’t been there. He is a show pony. That’s what he is and I think he’s let Erik ten Hag down.”

Man Utd could be closing in on their third signing of the summer transfer window with the news that Man Utd have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

And now a report in Uruguay has claimed that Man Utd are set to make their ‘first official offer’ for Ugarte and that he has said ‘yes’ to the move.

Uruguay Fichajes wrote on X: ‘Manchester United prepares the first official offer for Manuel Ugarte. The English club already has a yes for the player and after several talks with PSG will send the first offer for the Uruguayan midfielder in the coming days. Approximate price: 35 million Euros.’