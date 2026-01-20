Man Utd make transfer U-turn after Carrick arrival with £20m star ‘interested’ in Old Trafford move

Michael Carrick won his first game as interim boss against Man City.

Man Utd have now made a final decision to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford after getting “instant trust” from Michael Carrick, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mainoo started his first Premier League match of the season on Saturday as Man Utd beat arch-rivals Man City 2-0 in the Manchester Derby.

Under previous head coach, Ruben Amorim, Mainoo was handed 11 substitute appearances in the league but never trusted him with a start.

Amorim made it clear that he would be competing with Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth and there were rumours that Mainoo was looking for a way out in January.

Man Utd were understood to be open to his exit in January too while Amorim was still at the club but Mainoo will now stay as part of Carrick’s squad.

Romano wrote on X: “Kobbie Mainoo now expected to stay at Manchester United after instant trust by Michael Carrick.

“Mainoo was considering loan move to play on regular basis and develop, never a permanent exit from Man Utd.

“His contract situation will remain key topic in the next months.”

There have been rumours that the Red Devils could look to bring in a new midfielder in the January transfer window after mainly spending money on their attack in the summer.

However, widespread reports indicate that Man Utd are now likely to save their money for the summer unless a brilliant opportunity arises.

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is one player they have been linked with and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists the Al-Hilal star is keen ona move to Old Trafford.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, obviously Ruben Neves is a top midfielder. He’s done well out in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal.

“They don’t really want to lose him, but he is coming to the end of his contract in June and nothing has been agreed as yet, so that has opened to door for a return to Europe.

“I’m sure if the opportunity did come along, Ruben Neves would be interested in a move to Man United.

“He would be a good fit for United, he can play in that defensive midfield role, but I don’t think the Saudi Pro League club are that open to letting him leave.

“It’s a difficult deal to do, Al Hilal want a decent fee of around £20million for him, and then obviously you’ve got his wages as well.”