Man Utd transfer gets ‘ever closer’ as Copa America star ‘would love to play’ for the Red Devils

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte would ‘love to play’ for Man Utd with his representatives seeing Old Trafford as the ‘ideal destination’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are prioritising the spine of their team this summer with a centre-back, a midfielder and a centre-forward all at the top of their wishlist.

There are likely to be big changes at Old Trafford this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Man Utd need to sell some players to boost their reported £50m initial budget with Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and others expected to leave.

And one player Man Utd are keen to use their money on is PSG midfielder Ugarte – who is currently on Copa America duty with Uruguay – with a report in France earlier this week claiming that the Ligue 1 giants had ‘refused a first offer’ from the Red Devils.

Reports in Uruguay now indicate that Ugarte ‘would love to play’ at Man Utd and that his representatives see a move to Old Trafford ‘as an ideal destination’.

It is understood that PSG ‘will listen to offers’ and it is now ‘90%[he] will leave the French club since it is not the coach’s priority’ to keep him this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update earlier this week on the Ugarte situation, he said: “I spoke yesterday about Manchester United and PSG having contacts to discuss Manuel Ugarte and other players.

“Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer, so let’s see what happens with that one, but I don’t have any guaranteed info on the other players discussed, so at the moment I’m not in the position to mention specific names.

“All I can say for now is that I’m told they discussed several opportunities, including Ugarte who’s appreciated by Man United. No bid has been sent yet, but interest is genuine. The relationship between the two clubs is very good, so let’s see what happens with Ugarte and if any other players get involved too.

“United know that several players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while they still have to decide what they want to do with the future of on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and so midfield is an area they’re looking at, and Ugarte is one name they appreciate.”

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is the Red Devils’ top target to strengthen their attack this summer with the Dutchman having a £34m release clause in his contract.

And now reports in Italy claim that a move to Man Utd is edging ‘ever closer’ with the Premier League side ready to pay £46m, inclusive of transfer money and agent’s fees, ‘without any problem’.