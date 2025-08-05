‘Unexpected’ Man Utd offer sparks Newcastle ‘war’ as ‘full agreement’ given to Ratcliffe ‘approved’ transfer

Newcastle United and RB Leipzig have been left stunned by ‘unexpected move’ from Man Utd to make a huge bid for Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking for a new centre-forward who can catapult them up the Premier League table after finishing last season in 15th position under Ruben Amorim.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee facing criticism for their lack of contributions.

The Man Utd duo only scored seven Premier League goals between them and Hojlund could now be on his way out after the Red Devils put a £30m price tag on his head.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko has emerged as Man Utd’s top striker target this summer and, after days of rumours, the Red Devils finally launched a bid worth €85m on Tuesday afternoon.

Giving more detail after German newspaper Bild were first to the story, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Man Utd ‘believe Sesko wants to join and never planned to bid without player buy in’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘More on Manchester United’s €75m+€10m bid for Benjamin Sesko. Formal offer made this morning following talks with Sesko yesterday. €75m matches Leipzig’s quoted fixed fee. €5m of the add-ons easily achievable leading Manchester United to consider the bid close to Newcastle’s package.

‘Overall number is lower, though. Manchester United believe Sesko wants to join and never planned to bid without player buy in. Newcastle attempting to agree a deal first with Leipzig, and had hoped Manchester United would back off last night.

‘Now both clubs engaged in talks with Leipzig and neither far off their expectations. Newcastle’s long-standing fear has been if both clubs offer like-for-like, Sesko would pick Manchester United.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Sesko has now ‘reached full verbal agreements’ with both Man Utd and Newcastle over a potential transfer and that he now needs to pick his next destination.

Plettenberg added on X: ‘EXCL DETAIL | Understand Benjamin #Sesko and his camp have reached full verbal agreements with both Manchester United and Newcastle over a long-term contract. Final details were settled yesterday. It now mainly depends on which club also reaches an agreement with RB Leipzig. Man United are offering €85 million, Newcastle €90 million. Decisive hours ahead. #MUFC #NUFC’

While another reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri insisted that ‘nobody expected Man United to match’ Newcastle’s offer for Sesko as the ‘crazy’ transfer story continues.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘RB Leipzig’s yesterday internal feeling was that they prefered Newcastle United offer. German officials has played a game to reach their expected €90M that they wanted the clubs gave to them.

‘Internally, nobody expected Man United to match that offer, that’s why they were ready to accept the #NUFC. #MUFC did an very unexpected move, approved by Jim Ratcliffe. Bidding war’s on. Player’s decision (keen to Newcastle until the last hours) now very unstable. Sesko expected to communicate very soon his choice. Crazy case…’