Negotiations over the exit of Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford will resume next week after being omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad to face Brighton on Sunday, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford was left out of Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City last month and has only been in one matchday squad since.

The England international was interviewed by Henry Winter shortly after the match against Man City with Rashford revealing that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.

Rashford has since been linked with moves to a number of clubs on loan but there is little sign of any concrete offers that are close to completion.

The England international has been linked to Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks and Romano confirms that Man Utd and Rashford will resume talks with both of those clubs next week.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Marcus Rashford, not even on the bench once again for Manchester United as expected. Negotiations over his exit to follow next week with Borussia Dortmund and Barça ready for more contacts.’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson is “gutted” that Rashford seems to have “lost his way” at Man Utd and hopes he can get his career back on track.

Merson told Sky Sports: “It’s a shame and won’t be easy to move on with his wages.

“I hate seeing things like this. Talented footballer at one of the biggest clubs at the world is going astray. Wherever he goes, PSG or AC Milan, he still needs to take his head with him.

“I hope he doesn’t look back on his career and think what have I done. It’s a shame.

“I’m gutted for him as I think he has lost his way. Doing that interview and saying he wants to move on, don’t do that at Man United. It’s a phenomenal football club.”

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Man Utd would be willing to loan Rashford to West Ham despite the two clubs being in the same division.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It’s going to come down to what United will accept. I think United would consider loaning him to West Ham, depending on how they’re going to split the wages.

“There could be a problem with the wage structure. You couldn’t bring someone in on more than whatever Jarrod Bowen is on.

“It’s going to come down to whether they can jiggle it around. I can see United being willing to loan him to West Ham, because they probably don’t see them as a real competitor.

“United aren’t in the hunt for the major European places. They want him out of the club, but I think they’d rather see him go overseas if possible.”