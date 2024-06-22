Man Utd transfer ‘nearing completion’ as Juventus float Greenwood swap deal ‘idea’

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are close to signing Man Utd defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as good progress is made, according to reports.

The Red Devils are prepared to allow the Englishman to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window as they look to reshape Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Wan-Bissaka played 30 times in all competitions for the Red Devils but would’ve probably played fewer matches if Man Utd enjoyed better luck with injuries.

And now beIN Sports Turkey insist that a deal that would see Wan-Bissaka join Galatasaray is ‘nearing completion’ and that ‘great progress has been made in the bargaining process’.

The Man Utd defender ‘looks favourably’ on a move to Galatasaray and Wan-Bissaka ‘will be offered a four-year contract’ to sign for the Turkish side.

Another Man Utd defender who could be on his way to Turkey is Victor Lindelof with the centre-back down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Despite injuries to most of the backline throughout the season, including Lindelof himself, the Sweden international only managed 14 starts for the Red Devils.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Lindelof faces an “uncertain” future at Man Utd with new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho interested in his services.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Victor Lindelof’s future at Man United is uncertain ahead of the new season as the centre-back has a contract at Old Trafford which expires in the summer of 2025. There is interest from Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce, who like Lindelof. Their new coach Jose Mourinho brought the player to United back in 2017 and the pair could work together again.

“However, I’m not aware of advanced negotiations with the club or player yet. I’m told it’s not a deal close to being completed as Fenerbahce only have an interest for now, so it’s not something advanced. There are also other options being considered by the player regarding his future.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea transfer boost as £30m striker target ‘would love’ to play in Premier League

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘fuming’ at ‘angry’ Ten Hag as the Red Devils boss lands himself in ‘hot water’

👉 Man Utd ‘unlikely to go back in’ for Everton star as they ‘prepare to advance’ for £119m Euro 2024 duo



Mason Greenwood is another player who Man Utd are looking to sell this summer in order to raise funds for a rebuild of the current squad and Juventus are still interested in the striker.

Greenwood has spent a successful spell on loan at Getafe this campaign and is now attracting interest from all over Europe.

And reports in Italy claim that Juventus have floated the ‘idea’ of swapping Federico Chiesa for Greenwood as they don’t want to pay the Red Devils’ asking price of around £50m.

Chiesa’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and Juventus see offering the Italy international as a tempting prospect for the Man Utd recruitment team.