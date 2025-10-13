According to reports, FC Barcelona ‘will trigger’ their option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United next summer.

Barcelona took a punt on Rashford in this summer’s transfer window as they signed him from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy.

The Spanish giants sanctioned a move for Rashford after failing to land Nico Williams and Luis Diaz following his return to form on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford’s versatility also tempted Barcelona to secure his services and this has been useful this season as the England international has played on either flank and up front this term.

The 27-year-old has also overcome a slow start to this season to sparkle for Barcelona in recent weeks, grabbing three goals and five assists in his ten appearances across all competitions.

Now, a report from The Sun claims Barcelona are ‘ecstatic’ with Rashford and they ‘will trigger’ a permanent deal next year which will be worth around £30m.

Barcelona chiefs are said to be ‘impressed with his work ethic and talent’ as they ‘initially feared that there must be something wrong with him’.

A source for The Sun said: “Barcelona had an issue with signing Marcus initially, which was the club’s financial situation. But they also thought United were playing a game because they were willing to let him go.

“They thought it was too good to be true — there must be something wrong with him. His brother Dwaine persuaded them there was nothing wrong — and that he wasn’t going to mess them about.

“Barca are now really shocked that they could sign him for what they see as a bargain.”

The exit of Rashford raises funds for necessary signings next year and Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton is reportedly one of their key targets.

A report from Fichajes claims Real Madrid are also in for Wharton, Man Utd ‘want to steal’ the signing and are ‘willing to offer’ around £60m to secure his services.

