Xavi Simons looks likely to be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack Bayern Munich’s move for Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons.

Simons caught the eye at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands on the back of a standout season on loan at RB Leipzig, in which he managed ten goals and 15 assists in 43 games.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg claims Simons has been identified as Bayern’s top transfer target for the remainder of the transfer window, with Rennes star Desire Doue an alternative.

But L’Equipe claim United are also keen on the 21-year-old, whom they reportedly made a €50m bid for last summer.

PSG and the Red Devils are currently locked in talks over a move for Manuel Ugarte, and Simons has also been mentioned in those conversations.

PSV Eindhoven are due a significant share of any sale this summer but his departure from PSG in 2025 would not involve the Dutch side, meaning a loan move this term before a permanent sale next summer may be more appealing to the Ligue 1 champions.

It’s thought United would be open to such a deal, but so too are Leipzig according to manager Marco Rose, who is “optimistic” they can persuade him to return to the club after his summer break.

“I am still optimistic that we can definitely keep our top players here because they want to stay here too because they know what they have in Leipzig because they have made good steps here,” he said.

“Xavi told me on the last phone call, ‘Coach, I’m fine, I’m going on holiday now and I’m turning off my mobile phone’. And I haven’t heard anything since then.

“It’s the transfer period. And we notice that some clubs everywhere are still signing players, but they also have to let go.

“We have an absolutely top core, a good basis. And of course, we try to keep our top players.

“We hope that the boy [Simons] comes back,” Rose added. “I said, ‘We are still working on it, we are optimistic’.

“And somehow he [Simons] is still one of our players, even though we have no control over him. For me, Xavi is an RB [Leipzig] player, whatever the outcome.”