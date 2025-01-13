Manchester United have entered talks with RB Salzburg over a move for winger Nene Dorgeles, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is eager to add new forwards to his squad this month as he looks to revert their slide down the Premier League table.

The need is heightened by the possible exit of Marcus Rashford, who’s being linked with multiple clubs having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month.

West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been credited with interest, while reports suggest Rashford’s representatives have held talks with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus over his possible transfer this month.

A move to AC Milan looks most likely as things stand, though Kyle Walker’s bombshell announcement on Saturday that he wants to leave Manchester City may have thrown a spanner in the works.

In any case, despite reports suggesting there is a way back for Rashford under Amorim if a move isn’t forthcoming, transfer expert Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are in contact with Salzburg over a deal for left-winger Dorgeles.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United add Nene Dorgeles from RB Salzburg to their list of options for January/summer.

‘Malian winger being monitored by the club and initial talks to be informed on the price/package took place. Man United keep working on that before making decision.’

The 22-year-old moved to Salzburg from Malian side Guidars FC for an undisclosed fee in January 2021 and after a string of loan moves broke into the Austrian giants’ first team last term before becoming a regular in the current campaign.

Dorgeles has four goals and five assists in 14 league outings in 2024/2025 having extended his contract to 2028 last September, and he’s also made six appearances in the Champions League this term.

It’s unclear how much the forward will cost or whether he has a release clause, but Transfermarkt value him at just €8m.

Earlier on Monday, Romano revealed that left-back Tyrell Malacia “could leave” Man Utd in the January transfer window if they get a good offer or “even an initial loan”.

Romano wrote on X: “Tyrell Malacia could leave Man United now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause. …but he’s not a target for Italian side Como, no talks despite reports.”

The Dutchman has never got going at Man Utd, making just 22 Premier League appearances in his first season and missing the entire 2023/24 campaign with a severe knee injury which required surgery.

PSV Eindhoven were interested in taking Malacia back to the Eredivisie in the summer transfer window but ended up abandoning their pursuit over fitness concerns.

Malacia missed Erik ten Hag’s final few months in charge of the Red Devils as he continued his path to full fitness after his terrible injury.

And the 25-year-old’s first game back came in Amorim’s second game in charge in a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stage.

He has made four starts and one appearance from the bench in all competitions under Amorim, including his introduction on 91 minutes in extra time as Man Utd beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.