Manchester United have reportedly ‘chosen’ their preferred replacement for Brazil international Casemiro, who is being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Red Devils paid around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in 2022. He enjoyed a strong debut season but his performances significantly declined during the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd to replace Casemiro?

The 32-year-old is under contract until 2026 but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that he is going to leave Man Utd this summer.

“It’s now anticipated that there will be a chance for him to leave the club this summer,” Romano said.

“We already heard some stories back in November, but there were never any concrete proposals at the time.

“This could change in the summer as Manchester United are anticipating some interest, particularly from Saudi clubs, for Casemiro. The expectation now is for the club and the player to part ways.”

Man Utd are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window and one of their priorities will be to sign a new defensive midfielder.

According to reports in Spain, AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana has been ‘chosen to replace Casemiro’.

The 25-year-old France international has made 175 appearances for AS Monaco over the past five seasons. They are at risk of losing the defensive midfielder in the summer as he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

The report in Spain claims Man Utd have ‘started talks’ with Monaco to sign Fofana as he is a ‘viable option’ who is ‘valued at approximately £25m’.

‘The Red Devils want Casemiro to leave due to his poor performances, which forces the club to look for a midfielder who can occupy a double pivot with Kobbie Mainoo. ‘The £25m cost for Fofana makes him an affordable option for Manchester United, allowing them to allocate significant resources to other necessary reinforcements.’

Despite this, a report from Football Transfers claims Man Utd have ‘turned to’ Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka to ‘support Mainoo’.

‘Manchester United are interested in signing Leon Goretzka who has been made available for a move this window by Bayern Munich, FootballTransfers can reveal. ‘We are told that while Man Utd are aiming to sign younger players this window, it isn’t a strict policy, especially as they want someone with experience to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo. ‘Goretzka’s name has been penned in as one in that mould and Man Utd value the midfielder at around €40 million. ‘The Red Devils are bracing for the departure of Casemiro, who has significant interest stemming from the Saudi Pro League.’

