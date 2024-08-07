Man Utd transfers: 30-game former Red Devil waiting for return call as Ten Hag plots shock snare

Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly waiting to leave Fiorentina and rejoin Manchester United, in a move that Erik ten Hag seems to be warming to despite letting the midfielder go at the end of last season.

United were told in no uncertain terms at the back end of last season that Casemiro was no longer cutting it in the midfield. The former Real Madrid superstar was taken to town by Jamie Carragher, who stated he was playing his last games at the top level.

But for the moment, it looks as if he will still be at Old Trafford come the start of the next campaign, and could well play the season opener for United.

The Red Devils have been plotting midfield additions, but their failure to get any moves over the line just yet has taken them back to the familiar face of Amrabat, who was on loan at the club last season.

A fresh report states that the Fiorentina midfielder is eager to head back to United, despite the fact they had the opportunity to sign him permanently after last season’s loan, and decided against it.

“Sofyan Amrabat is another option they have, for sure in the list, is obviously a player they know so well, really appreciated by Erik ten Hag,” Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“Amrabat is also waiting for Manchester United to see what’s going to happen in the next weeks. So open to all the proposals, but at the moment, intention to leave Fiorentina and open to returning to Manchester United.

“So I think the priority was [Manuel] Ugarte, and then we will see what happens with Amrabat.”

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte had been the main objective for a while, but United have turned their back as they aren’t willing to pay the fee that the Ligue 1 giants are looking for.

Instead, a recent report has stated that they are seriously considering offering a return to Amrabat for next term. It’s believed he is the most attainable option, with United struggling to sign a midfielder, and that is supported by the player’s stance.

