Manchester United are reportedly interested in a £42m alternative to Bryan Mbeumo amid fears of Tottenham hijacking their move for the Brentford star.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha after triggering his £62.5m release clause and saw a bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected for Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian, who got 20 goals and eight assists for the Bees in the Premier League, is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Thomas Frank’s move to Tottenham from Brentford has thrown a spanner in the works.

A report on Friday claimed Tottenham have made an improved bid of £65m up front with £5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old, who has just one year left on his current deal.

It’s thought Mbeumo still prefers a move to United but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy views Mbeumo as a statement signing for Frank’s first summer in charge following Ange Postecoglou’s departure and will continue to push for his transfer.

United haven’t given up hope but are also considering alternative options to play with Cunha in the spots behind the central striker in Ruben Amorim’s now infamous 3-4-3 formation.

CaughtOffside claim they’ve emerged as contenders to sign Justin Kluivert after the playmaker’s 12 Premier League goals last season.

The Cherries have reportedly slapped a €50m [£42m] price tag on the 26-year-old, whom they signed for just over £9m from Roma in the summer of 2023.

It’s claimed Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell and view Kluivert as a key player, but will ‘consider parting ways if their valuation is met’.

On United’s interest, the report adds:

‘Manchester United have been long-time admirers of Kluivert and are monitoring his situation closely. ‘The Red Devils see him as a versatile attacking option who could thrive under a more fluid attacking setup. ‘United’s recruitment team has kept tabs on Kluivert since his early days in the Eredivisie, and with attacking reinforcements a priority this summer, he remains on their shortlist.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is thought to be a big admirer, while Liverpool and Tottenham ‘have entered the conversation as well’, with both clubs ‘weighing up a potential move depending on other outgoings in their squads’.

United are also desperate to sign a new striker this summer and despite Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg revealing that they have ‘officially entered the race’ for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike with Chelsea and Liverpool, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Director of Football Jason Wilcox is in constant contact with Sporting to bring top target Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford.

As Gyokeres pushes for the exit, Romano said: “It’s a tense situation. Let me also say a sad situation for a player who made history at Sporting with goals, with titles. Being part of the history of Sporting forever, to be in this situation would be sad.

“So let’s see if they can find a solution together. Remember that Gyokeres remains a target for Manchester United.

“So Man United keep calling for Gyokeres on a daily basis to understand the situation, the price and all the rest.”