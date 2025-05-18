Manchester United have ‘presented an offer’ to Brentford of £55m to sign star forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to add to his ranks at Old Trafford with the Red Devils currently sitting 16th in the table having lost 18 games in a dire domestic campaign.

Europa League final victory over Tottenham on Wednesday would add some gloss to the season and also grant them entry into the Champions League, to provide a huge boost in their bid to attract and afford new players.

The Red Devils are set to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves having agreed to trigger his £65m release clause, while teenage striker Enzo Kana-Biyik will join from Le Havre as they battle Chelsea for the £30m signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich.

They’ve also been linked, along with Liverpool, with Mbeumo, who took his goals tally to 19 for the season on Sunday in the 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Earlier this month the Daily Telegraph reported that Brentford winger Mbeumo is now a ‘target’ for Man Utd ‘as well as’ Wolves Cunha as they look to overhaul their front line.

The Brentford man is ‘high on list of potential targets as Amorim looks to bolster squad’ and Man Utd are ‘ready to join the race’ for Mbeumo ‘when competition for the Brentford forward intensifies during the summer transfer window’.

The report added:

‘Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, who has a £65 million buyout clause, is a target for United in the summer but has been most effective through the middle as a No 9. ‘Interest in Mbeumo is independent of the Cunha deal, with the former Troyes forward regarded as one of the best wide forwards in the Premier League.’

Fabrizio Romano was less sure of how serious the Red Devils’ interest in Mbeumo is with “many clubs” looking to tie up a deal to sign the Brentford forward in the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “As far as I know, the main target remains Cunha. For Mbeumo there will be many clubs involved, so it’s an open race.”

But Spanish outlet Fichajes now claim that United haven’t even waited for the summer to make their approach, claiming they’ve ‘presented an offer of close to €65m (£55m) for Mbeumo’.

That news comes after manager Thomas Frank recently admitted that Brentford are a “selling club” but that he wants to keep Mbeumo and his other top stars “forever”.

Frank said: “I’m the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he’s thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times: we are a selling club.

“But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price – and that’s going to be expensive – is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he’s here, and I’m convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here.”