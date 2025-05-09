Man Utd target £55m PSG forward amid ‘active talks’ over shock Arsenal hijack fear

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos this summer amid fears of an Arsenal hijack for their top target.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and sit 15th in the Premier League having won just ten of their 35 games this term.

The Europa League could be their saving grace though after a brilliant Mason Mount brace on Thursday helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

One key area United are looking to strengthen in is attack amid doubt over the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, while Marcus Rashford and Antony are both expected to leave the club again after successful loan spells with Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

And CaughtOffside claim Ramos is now on United’s radar, as well as Arsenal’s, who are also desperate to sign a new striker this summer.

The Portugal international joined PSG from Benfica for £55m in January 2024 but has struggled for consistent game time at the club, with Ousmane Dembele now Luis Enrique’s preferred option to play in the No.9 position.

Ramos’ record is decent though – he’s managed 18 Ligue 1 goals despite just 17 starts for the French giants – which has attracted multiple Premier League clubs.

The report states:

‘Ramos is not initially someone PSG were looking to sell, but sources have informed CaughtOffside that there is now growing interest in his situation as a deal can’t be entirely ruled out. ‘Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli and Juventus are also among Ramos’ suitors, CaughtOffside understands, but it’s well documented that Arsenal and Man Utd are both desperate to strengthen up front this summer.’

The report comes amid United fears that Arsenal might be about to hijack their move for Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

TalkSPORT claim ‘Cunha’s camp have a meeting scheduled with Arsenal’ to discuss his possible transfer to the Emirates’, which is one of the reasons why the United bosses are looking to speed the process along.

Despite the concern, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed United “remain in active talks” to sign the 25-year-old.

“My understanding is that the conversations remain absolutely ongoing between Man United and Matheus Cunha, between the player and the club over the terms of the contract,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “So, it remains ongoing, and Man United are also aware of the situation at Wolves – they know that the club want Cunha’s full release clause to be paid.

“The clause is £62.5m, and I’m told that Man United would ideally like to reschedule the payment terms. This would be an important point of the conversation, in order to find also a way to make it work with Financial Fair Play. But Cunha remains an important target for Man United this summer, with talks and negotiations ongoing over the contract details.

“So, let’s see how the next steps and stages of the story will go, but for sure United remain in active talks to sign Cunha for the summer transfer window.”