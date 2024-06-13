Man Utd transfers: £85m Lille duo have ‘exit voucher’ as England star ‘ready’ for Red Devils move

Manchester United have been handed a boost by the Lille president in their bid to sign two of the Ligue 1 club’s players this summer, while an England star has issued the Red Devils with a come-and-get-me plea.

United announced earlier this week that Erik ten Hag will be staying on as head coach, and although issues over Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director remain, the Red Devils are looking to get their transfer ducks in a row.

The Old Trafford chiefs want to recruit a centre-back and a striker this summer, and are looking to Lille for both according to reports.

It’s claimed they are prepared to pay £51m for £18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, who’s also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, while Jonathan David is thought to be among three striker targets, along with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

‘An exit voucher’

Lille president Olivier Letang admitted this week that the club is prepared to sell both Yoro and David.

“We have two players who have an exit voucher with Leny [Yoro] and Jonathan [David],” Letang said.

David – who scored 26 goals in 47 appearances in 2023/24 – has just a year left to run on his contract and reports claim he would therefore be allowed to leave for £34m.

Toney ‘ready’ for United

Toney’s Brentford contract also expires in 2025 and said ahead of Euro 2024 that he is “ready” for a big move amid interest from United.

“I’m a Brentford player,” Toney said. “I have a year left. Going into a major tournament, that is my main focus now. But after this, I’ll be going back to Brentford and I will be a Brentford player still.

“It’s nice to be linked with other clubs. But I’ve had this in the past. Nothing is done until it’s done.

“Like I said, I’m a Brentford player and I’m focused on doing well for Brentford for the upcoming season. That’s the main thing.”

Asked about a big move, Toney added: “Obviously, if it was to come, I would be ready.

“But I’ve got to remained focused and not let other things and other noise get the best of me and just focus on what I need to do for my club.”

