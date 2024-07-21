Antony has been linked with a move away from Manchester United but according to his agent, the Brazilian winger won’t be going anywhere this summer.

Since making the £82m switch from Ajax to Man Utd, it’s fair to say that Antony has struggled to live up to expectations.

He’s only scored five league goals in his last two seasons and he’s not been able to nail down a consistent starting spot under Erik ten Hag either.

Reports from earlier in the week claimed that Man Utd are now willing to let the winger leave on loan this summer, although Antony’s agent has since dismissed these claims.

“I see reports about potential exit on loan. Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United,” Junior Pedroso told reporters.

“He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man United. We already spoke about that with the club.”

The club find themselves in a tricky spot with Antony as they aren’t likely to recoup much of their original transfer fee given his form over the last two years.

A loan move could have allowed him to rediscover his form away from the Man Utd spotlight, but that option no longer seems to be on the table.

Ten Hag has admitted that last season ‘wasn’t good’ for Antony, but he still believes the winger can make a success of his career at Old Trafford.

“I’m not going to go into every player, but let me explain,” Ten Hag reporters as he defended his decision to sign Antony.

“In that first transfer window, Mason Greenwood seemed to be a leading candidate for that position, right winger. Other than that, we hardly had anyone there. Jadon Sancho can play on the right, but his most natural position is originally on the left wing.

“So when that went wrong with Greenwood we had to do something there. Number one on the club’s scouting list was Antony.

“Then one and one is two, right? I had worked great with him for two years. He was the standout player in almost every Ajax Champions League match. So at the time, that wasn’t a crazy choice.

“Especially in the first month, he certainly showed that potential. He scored three times in his first three games. After that it got harder – last season wasn’t good.

“But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club.”

