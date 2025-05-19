According to reports, Ruben Amorim has ‘approved’ a ‘perfect player’ for Manchester United, who have been ‘set’ a ‘hefty’ demand for another target.

Man Utd have their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday night as they face Spurs in the Europa League final, but club chiefs already have one eye on the summer transfer window.

Their budget will be boosted if they win the Europa League and return to the Champions League, with their priority to overhaul their attack department.

The Red Devils are crying out for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, while they also need to sign at least one more No.10 to fit into Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Man Utd are linked with several potential options, with Wolves standout Matheus Cunha among their leading targets.

The Brazil international has a £62.5m release clause in his contract and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday morning that they are ‘closing in’ on the versatile attacking midfielder.

Romano has provided more details in his column for GiveMeSport, claiming Amorim has personally ‘approved’ this ‘perfect’ signing.

Amorim reportedly feels ‘Cunha is a quality player who is Premier League proven and able to help immediately’ and ‘has the potential to improve even more’ at Man Utd.

Cunha’s arrival has also been ‘approved by all decision-makers’ at Man Utd amid the belief that he ‘can be a perfect signing for the Red Devils’ and for a ‘fair’ price.

Romano also claims Man Utd are ‘keeping the doors open to one more addition for the No.10 position’, with other outlets suggesting they are keen to sign Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth are at risk of losing several prized assets this summer and have already lost Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, who activated his £50m release clause.

But a report from The Boot Room claims ‘Bournemouth will not allow any of their players to leave the club unless it is entirely on their terms’, with Huijsen the ‘one-off exception’ due to his clause.

The report notes Liverpool are also interested in Man Utd target Semenyo and Bournemouth have ‘set a hefty asking price’ for the forward.

The Cherries are said to be ‘open’ to letting Semenyo leave, but it needs to be for the right price, with the club wanting around £70m this summer.

Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi are also named as players attracting interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool among the main suitors in the running to sign the former.