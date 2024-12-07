According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘asked’ INEOS to sign two ‘jewels’ from Porto in a surprise double deal.

Amorim has had a mixed start at Man Utd as he has one win, one draw and a loss in his three Premier League matches. This run leaves them 13th in the table and seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

39-year-old Amorim could push the Red Devils to make several signings in January and next summer as he looks to put his stamp on their squad and they are already being linked with numerous potential targets.

One of their priorities will be to sign a left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been dogged by injuries in recent seasons.

A report in Spain claims Man Utd have ‘turned their attention’ to 25-year-old Francisco Moura, who only joined Portuguese giants Porto in the summer.

Moura has been in fine form this season as he’s grabbed seven assists in his 20 appearances across all competitions.

The report also claims Amorim has ‘asked’ to sign Samu Aghehowa – formerly Omorodion – as he ‘wants’ Porto’s two ‘jewels’.

‘Moura’s contract with Porto until 2029 will require a significant investment from United if they are to complete his signing in the January transfer window. ‘Aghehowa, who joined Porto from Atletico Madrid, is seen as a future option to strengthen the attack. With a contract until 2029, his transfer would also require a considerable financial effort. ‘United’s interest in the duo is evidence of their support for the new manager, who is looking to balance the squad with young and talented players. ‘Although other options such as Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez are on the table, Moura and Aghehowa represent concrete targets for a transfer window that promises to be key in the team’s rebuilding. The final decision will depend on negotiations with Porto and United’s willingness to invest in these talents.’

Another report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘preparing’ a 40 million euro (around £33m) ‘offer’ to sign Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, who has been made their ‘top target’.