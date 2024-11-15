Man Utd transfers: Amorim eyes £112m Premier League duo as his first two signings

Jarrad Branthwaite and Milos Kerkez have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd want to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to boost Ruben Amorim’s chances of a successful start to his career at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of last month after a terrible run of form spelled the end of the road for the former Ajax boss.

Man Utd moved quickly to hire Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim with the Portuguese coach flying to Manchester on Monday to officially join.

Amorim took charge of his final Sporting match on Sunday with the Portuguese top-flight leaders beating Braga 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

And, with Amorim now in Manchester, the Portuguese coach can now get to work on deciding his formation and tactics, meet the players and start forward planning.

There have already been lots of rumours about who Amorim could ask Man Utd to sign in the next couple of transfer windows as he looks for support in the market.

Many Sporting players have been linked with following Amorim to Old Trafford but that is something the new Man Utd boss has ruled out until at least the summer.

And now Football Transfers claim that Man Utd ‘return to’ their interest in Everton centre-back Branthwaite and Bournemouth left-back Kerkez as they look to improve their squad for Amorim.

The report adds:

‘We understand Ineos are very keen on the youngster [Branthwaite], believing that he can be a key figure at the club as the first-choice left-sided central defender. ‘However, the Toffees see Branthwaite as their most valuable player and maintain an asking price of above €70 million ahead of next year’s transfer windows. ‘Furthermore, sources inform us that United are monitoring Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth. Even though Luke Shaw is back fit, there is real concern over his future at Old Trafford given the amount of injuries he’s endured. Tyrell Malacia is getting up to speed, too, but he is another whose future at the club is under question. ‘The Cherries are bracing for approaches for several of their players next year, including Illia Zabarnyi, so it’s thought that United will have to act fast for the Hungary international.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star ‘wants’ transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona after being told to ‘get a job somewhere else’

👉 Man Utd put star ‘on exit ramp’ in first casualty of Amorim reign as Chelsea lead race for replacement

👉 Man Utd top injury table with 57 Premier League games missed

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham has pinpointed what Amorim’s first priority has to be in his new role at Old Trafford.

Sheringham told Best Offshore Sportsbooks: “Ruben Amorim’s first priority at Manchester United is to get the work ethic back into Manchester United. Without a doubt. It’s not about showing your skills and showing how good you are as a player.

“If you want to be successful, you need work ethic from the team, you need to understand as a player that everybody needs to help each other. Show a bit of passion and enthusiasm for the badge.

“These players have to realise how privileged they are to play for Manchester United.

“I’m trying to think of all the words that Sir Alex Ferguson would have used to make sure you understand what it is to play for Manchester United. You’re not playing for any other club in the country or in the world that is bigger.

“This is a club that is supported by millions around the globe, and they would change places with you in a heartbeat.

“The players have to get that across with your individual performances and as a team. If Amorim can get that back, if he can get the right vibe and the crowd get behind them, that can snowball.

“The snowball effect could be unbelievable and could get United on a massive charge. He’s got to get that ball rolling with the players that he’s got at his disposal.”