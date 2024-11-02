Ruben Amorim has denied that he will go hunting for Sporting CP players at Manchester United in January, stating he “will not take” any of their players in the winter, including the £100million Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim was announced as the next United boss on Friday, in a role he’ll begin on November 11. That gives him two more games as manager of Portuguese side Sporting before he leaves.

Reports have already been rife of his desire to take some of his favourite Sporting stars with him to Manchester.

Our friends at TEAMtalk exclusively reported that the boss has already requested the board make attempts to sign Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves. While they might go after them down the line, Amorim has denied he wants them immediately.

“I will not take any of Sporting’s players in January. But that’s another story,” he said in a press conference.

That includes star striker Gyokeres, who has a release clause of £100million, and Amorim suggests that would be a difficult deal to do.

“Gyokeres costs £100m. It’s very complicated,” he said.

There have also been reports that some players – Gyokeres and Morten Hjulmand in particular – questioned Amorim about his exit given they stayed for the club in the summer for him, despite offers to move elsewhere.

Amorim has played down any sort of backlash from his Sporting squad.

“There was no revolt whatsoever. But they were sad. The players were anxious,” he said.

“We could feel the atmosphere was a little different. I have been with them for five years, they have been with me for five years. I even talked to them before I signed them. It’s part of our characteristics to be close to the players.

“They know I’m the coach until Braga, then I’m leaving. But disappointment? Yes.”

