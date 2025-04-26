Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is eyeing two Real Betis players as the Red Devils ‘propose a swap deal’ for Antony.

The Brazilian winger left Old Trafford for Real Betis on loan in January having not made a Premier League start under Erik ten Hag or Amorim this season.

And the 25-year-old, who’s been criticised and mocked throughout his time at Old Trafford having failed to live up to the mammoth £81m transfer fee United paid Ajax for his services in the summer of 2023, has thrived in La Liga.

He’s got five goals and two assists in 17 matches in all competitions with the Man Utd loanee contributing towards Real Betis’ push towards potential Champions League qualification, and the Spanish side are keen to retain his services next term.

The Spanish side’s sporting director Manu Fajardo said recently: “Here, we work on devalued players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performances.

“In Antony’s case, he has performed since minute one at Betis.

“The player quickly integrated into the project and has demonstrated spectacular performances since his arrival.”

Real Betis star Isco added: “We hope that Antony will remain at the club, but in football, nothing can be taken for granted. We need to do crowdfunding to bring Antony in!”

A report in Spain earlier this week claimed that United have ‘asked’ for 19-year-old left winger Jesus Rodriguez – who’s got five goals and four assists in 39 appearances this season – in a ‘swap deal’ which would see the Spanish side given a ‘discount’ on Antony’s £42m asking price.

And now a separate report claims Amorim is also looking at 23-year-old midfielder Johnny Cardoso with a view to including him in part of the deal that would see Antony move to Betis on a permanent transfer.

The USMNT international has made 59 appearances for Betis since his £4m move from Brazilian side Internacional in January 2024 and is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €20m [£17m].

With Rodriguez valued at €10m [£8.5m], United could land both players as well as £16.5m for the sale of Antony.

The report on Cardoso adds: