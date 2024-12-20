Man Utd transfers: Amorim ‘requests three Galacticos’ with trio named in £166m ‘squad rebuild’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has requested that INEOS sign three specific players in a £170m squad rebuild, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form in the first half of the Premier League season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the table after 16 matches.

Amorim only joined in November but he is struggling to find any consistency in performances and results, although it is expected to take time to implement his playing style and philosophy.

Man Utd followed up a standout 2-1 win against Man City in the Manchester derby with an error-strewn 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

It again highlighted the need for new players who will fit into Amorim’s style with numerous players linked to Old Trafford ahead of the January transfer window.

And now reports in Spain claim that Amorim has a ‘list of signings’ that he wants at Man Utd in the winter market as he looks ‘to rebuild the squad’ at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese head coach ‘wants to get rid of many players who he considers are not world stars, and who are not justifying their incredible salary’ with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho – who were left out of recent matches – linked with moves away from Man Utd.

Amorim ‘has already requested three Galactico reinforcements’ with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen his main striker target, who could join in January, ‘thanks to a special clause that was included in the loan agreement with Turkish side Galatasaray’.

Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have not reached the heights hoped of them at Man Utd this season and the idea of moving to the Premier League has always appealed to Osimhen.

As well as Osimhen, who Amorim believes would be a ‘fantastic addition’, he has ‘also requested the signing’ of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international ‘could become the leader of the defence’ with Amorim ‘looking for a new star for the backline’ as Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Old Trafford ‘is not working out’.

Young midfielder Tyler Dibling at Southampton is Amorim’s ‘last request to the board’ and the Man Utd boss ‘wants to get ahead of his other suitors’ and bring him to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Osimhen reportedly has a release clause of €75m, Araujo’s asking price at Barcelona is €100m, while 18-year-old Dibling is worth around €25m to the Saints.

That means a swoop for all three could set Man Utd back around €200m (£166m) with it seemingly unlikely that the Red Devils could afford that until the summer.