According to reports, head coach Ruben Amorim has set a clear ‘deadline’ for Manchester United to complete their third summer signing.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £65m to sign Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

However, the Red Devils have stuttered in recent weeks as their prolonged pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is yet to resolve.

United have made Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024/25, their next top target, but they have had a couple of bids rejected and are yet to meet Brentford’s reported £65-70m asking price.

It is at least positive for Ruben Amorim’s side that he has reportedly decided to give his preference to Man Utd over Spurs, but they need to get a move on as they still have plenty of business to do this summer.

United need upgrades in various positions after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25, but Mbeumo and Cunha should significantly strengthen their No.10 department.

Amorim presumably would have preferred to have more players through the door by now and a report from The Mirror claims he has set a ‘deadline’ for them to sign Mbeumo.

He is said to want a deal for Mbeumo to be sorted ‘as soon as possible’, with club chiefs in a ‘race against time’ to meet the head coach’s demand.

It is said that he ‘wants a deal for Mbeumo finalised before their pre-season tour of the US begins on July 22’.

The report adds:

‘United are now in a race against time to sign Mbeumo before they leave for America later this month to play three games against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton. ‘Mbeumo has also been left frustrated by the situation, with negotiations dragging on, and has made it clear that he wants to join United.’

Earlier this summer, Brentford director of football Phil Giles indicated that they are refusing to admit defeat with Mbeumo and revealed their stance on the forward.

“He had a fantastic season,” Giles said.

“We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him. He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career, of course he does – he is well within his rights to do that. We are in constant dialogue with him and representatives about that.

“As it stands at the minute we don’t have an agreement in place for him to leave. It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay. It has to be the right deal for Brentford, any club will tell you that.

“If it’s not right deal why would we do it? He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There’s no harm in keeping your best players.”