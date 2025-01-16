Casemiro could be sold for a very small fee in January

Manchester United would accept “any fee” for Casemiro according to football finance expert Stefan Borson, as the club “just want him gone”, though they do have one route in mind above others.

Casemiro has started just half of United’s 10 Premier League games this season. What’s more, since Ruben Amorim took charge, the boss has shown a clear preference for Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Casemiro is reportedly the highest earner at United, making £350,000 per week. That is a lot of money to pay somebody to sit on the bench.

As such, Borson believes the club would accept any sum to push him and his contract out of the door in January.

“Clearly, nobody wants to buy either an old player, an underperforming player or a player on high wages,” Borson told Football Insider.

“United have got a number of players who are a combination of all three of those. Those players are just going to be very hard to shift unless you effectively give them away or subsidise the moves.

“Clearly, Saudi is the answer to everything for a club like United, but there are few slots available for players in Saudi right now.

“If you look at Casemiro’s situation, United would love to sell him in January to Saudi. I’m sure they would sell him for any fee, £5million or whatever just to get him off the wage bill.

“But again, he’s another player on maybe £350,000 a week. They just want him gone at his age and they would write it off.

“Although they have got probably something like £15million book value-wise on him, so they have to be slightly careful because they don’t want to create an additional loss for PSR.

“But assuming somebody effectively gets them out from a neutral position from a PSR perspective, I’m sure they would want him out.”

Some feel that Casemiro will also want to leave given his current standing at United, such as former defender Ferdinand, who feels the change in his playing time is something he’s going to have to adapt to if he remains.

