Manchester United are reportedly planning to return to the negotiating table for Jarrad Branthwaite in 2025, with the exits of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof said to be coming.

United currently have six centre-backs on the staff. Two of those – Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt – were signed this summer, their transfers totalling over £90million.

But while they signed two new centre-backs very recently, United are not ready to stop improving the position.

Indeed, according to HITC, the Red Devils ‘fully plan on’ moving for Everton centre-back Branthwaite again in 2025. They moved for him in the summer, lodging two bids, with the latest totalling £50million – both were shot down.

The Toffees were hoping to secure a fee in the region of £70million for their star centre-back, so United never came close.

HITC reports that United sporting director Ashworth, who was not yet in his role when the first attempts for Branthwaite were made, but was in support of them, is fully focussed on pursuing the centre-back.

A new centre-back might soon be a necessity at the club, too. The report states that there are no plans to offer contract extensions to Maguire or Lindelof, both of whom are out of contract in the summer of 2025.

But Everton’s own contract decisions could hamper the Red Devils’ pursuit of Branthwaite. Indeed, it’s believed there is a desire to tie the centre-back down to a new deal, and one which would make him one of the highest earners at the club.

With more length on his deal, if he accepts, then Everton would be able to demand a much higher fee from United, or any other side, knowing that they are in no danger of seeing Branthwaite leave any time soon otherwise.

Whether or not he does want to pen a new deal remains to be seen, though, given the defender had agreed to personal terms with United before club-to-club terms were rejected by Everton, as well as reports stating he’d still like to join the Manchester outfit.

