Barcelona ‘would study offers’ for midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer as they look to balance the books, opening the door to an incredible triple swoop for Manchester United.

President Joan Laporta is looking to offload players following the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol for €25m [£21m] and the imminent arrival of Nico Williams from Athletic Club in a €58m [£50m] deal.

Fellow midfielder Marc Casado has aroused interest from Arsenal and it’s been claimed the Catalans would be willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old, but Sport now claim that long-term United target Fermin could also be a ‘sacrifice’ and that they are ‘open’ to his exit is a suitable offer arrives.

The report explains that although as things stand ‘Fermin is part of Hansi Flick’s plans’ the ‘saturation of footballers in his preferred position can end up taking its toll’.

The club needs to ‘gain payroll’ and the arrival of Williams means ‘Flick’s new Barcelona will have a different design’ with Lamine on the right, Williams on the left and Raphina in the No.10 position.

That central role is one which Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres can provide cover for, meaning ‘Fermin will have a tough competition for minutes’.

The coaches believe Fermin ‘performs much better’ in that attacking midfield role than ‘in the construction area’, which is ‘completely armoured’ in any case, with Frankie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Casado and Gavi all better suited to those deeper lying positions, while Pedri Gonzalez in an undisputed starter in midfield.

Fermin ‘would only move if a great offer arrives’ as he is under contract until 2029 and has a release clause of €500m, but the report does then cite Transfermarkt’s €50m [£43m] valuation without questioning its veracity.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and your typical Saudi Arabian candidates all ‘have the player on the radar’, as do Manchester United, who have reportedly already had an ‘offer’ of £26m rejected by Barcelona and were told they needed £43m to land the 22-year-old.

The report goes on to state that left-back Gerard Martin is another player who could be sent packing, along with Old Trafford-linked pair Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Aruajo.

A report last week claimed United had made an ‘offer’ to Araujo and that Barcelona would accept a bid of £38m for the centre-back ‘without hesitation’.

And with Ter Stegen set for a watching brief at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Garcia, United are pushing to sign the 33-year-old amid interest from Chelsea.

Amorim ‘wants’ Ter Stegen and Laporta ‘won’t stand in his way’ as the Man Utd boss ‘sees the German goalkeeper as the ideal player to lead his new project at Old Trafford from the back.’

The report adds: ‘The president understands that Ter Stegen’s time at the club has come to an end, and that now is the time to regenerate a squad that needs a new lease of life. Although the German isn’t considering an immediate exit, market pressure and his new role within the team could tip the balance.’

Reports have suggested Barcelona would listen to offers of around €25m [£21m] for the goalkeeper.