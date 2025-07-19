Man Utd, Barcelona in Rashford ‘agreement’ as new ‘offer made’; Ornstein reveals two key details

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to reports, FC Barcelona are ‘advancing’ to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, with David Ornstein revealing two key details.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Rashford in recent months and he finally appears to be nearing a move to the Spanish giants.

At the end of 2024, Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd after butting heads with head coach Ruben Amorim, who failed to kickstart a return to form for the forward at Old Trafford.

Rashford had been heavily criticised due to his poor form and attitude over 18 months and his struggles continued under Amorim before he decided that he needed a fresh start.

However, Rashford’s woes at Man Utd and his huge salary provided stumbling blocks as Barcelona and other European giants opted against a move for the England international.

Aston Villa ended up taking a risk on Rashford, signing him on loan with an option to buy for around £40m after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

This risk paid off as Rashford enjoyed a great spell at Villa Park, grabbing four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances.

Villa were keen on a permanent move, but Rashford has been holding out for a bigger move following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, with Barcelona consistently mooted as a dream destination.

Barcelona are in the market for a winger this summer and have been linked with Rashford, though their financial issues have caused problems in talks.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that Barcelona have decided to ‘advance’ for Rashford after missing out on Nico Willians and Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are said to have ‘made an offer’ for Rashford, with two key details being that this is a loan with an ‘option to buy’.

It is also revealed that ‘this idea has been agreed to by United and although it is not yet a done deal, talks between all parties are now at the final stages’.

The report adds:

‘Barcelona have been looking for an attacker who can operate in wide areas and up front, which makes Rashford an attractive option. Left-wing has been considered a priority for the club after they felt they were short of options in that position towards the end of last season. ‘Head coach Hansi Flick has spoken to the 27-year-old England international and approved his arrival.’

More to follow…