According to reports, one ‘beleaguered’ Manchester United star ‘faces’ being offloaded this summer, while three potential replacements have been mooted.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous season as they could still finish 17th in the Premier League this season.

Man Utd have performed massively below expectations this season and a huge squad overhaul is required even if they win the Europa League.

United’s priority will be to overhaul their attack this summer as they have been toothless in forward positions, with Rasmus Hojlund among their players under immense scrutiny.

Hojlund enjoyed a decent debut season following his £64m move from Atalanta as he scored 16 goals during the 2023/24 campaign, but his form has fallen off a cliff this term.

READ: Six Leverkusen standouts reassigned post-Alonso to Real Madrid with Liverpool given two signings



The Denmark international has been outperformed by Joshua Zirkzee this term, so he is more likely to leave if Ruben Amorim is going to get rid of one of his current strikers this summer.

A report last month claimed Hojlund has been placed on United’s ‘transfer list’ amid reports linking him with a return to Serie A.

A report from The Telegraph confirms ‘beleaguered’ Hojlund ‘faces an uncertain future’ at Old Trafford, while it ‘remains to be seen’ whether clubs will bid for Alejandro Garnacho after he attracted interest in January.

Man Utd worked with a tight budget in January as they could only sign Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, while Marcus Rashford and Antony left on loan.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Rashford’s confidants ‘inform’ Villa of one thing as clause detail boosts Barcelona ‘priority’

👉 Arsenal, Man Utd ‘offered’ two-time Premier League winner as Euro giants seek ‘quick response’

👉 Neville claims ten Man Utd players must be sold by Amorim but ‘they’re going to have to pay’

This is also likely to be the case this summer with it suggested that the Red Devils could have to sell to buy.

The report from The Telegraph confirms ‘Amorim will need to sell players to raise funds to reinvest’ in his squad this summer, with Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho ‘expected to be available for a sale’.

Regarding potential replacements, United are ‘targeting a host of forwards’ and the report names Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeuomo as options.

Ahead of Man Utd’s game against Chelsea on Friday night, Amorim has admitted that there is “something wrong” with his side.

“I am embarrassed that in 26 games, we have won six. Something is wrong with the way we are playing football,” Amorim said.

“Sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically, it is the way we face competition and suffer. When we get mad about losing.

“Everything we have been through, I have a clear picture and a clear feeling of what this team needs to be so much better.

“It is not just on the pitch, it is outside the pitch. We have all the conditions to be better.”