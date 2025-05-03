Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly views Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki as a ‘key piece to make a qualitative leap in their offensive game’.

With a pivotal summer transfer window ahead, Amorim has drawn up a shortlist that includes at least two new strikers, a wing-back, and a central midfielder.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha are understood to be his primary striker targets. However, both pursuits present challenges.

Delap, whose £30 million relegation release clause has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, is in high demand.

Meanwhile, Cunha has a £62.5m release clause that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly prepared to activate.

Cunha is viewed as one of Amorim’s preferred options for the ‘wide 10’ role – an area of the pitch where Cherki could also be deployed if signed.

The 21-year-old Frenchman impressed Amorim and United scouts during Lyon’s Europa League quarter-final clash with the Red Devils, scoring in both legs.

Despite Lyon’s dramatic collapse at Old Trafford, Cherki’s individual performances stood out.

According to reports in Spain, Man Utd ‘have their sights set’ on signing Cherki in the summer.

Indeed, Amorim views Cherki as a ‘key piece’ to his attacking puzzle as he eyes a ‘qualitative leap in their offensive game’ amid plans from Ratcliffe to conduct a ‘full sporting reconstruction’.

The Portuguese head coach has a ‘strong intention to add him’ at the end of the season but there is plenty of competition for his signature.

Interest from clubs in England is ‘stronger than ever’ and Man Utd are ‘willing to make a significant investment’.

The report adds that the Man Utd hierarchy ‘believes that, surrounded by top-level players in a more competitive environment, Cherki could reach a new dimension in his career’.

Lyon believe keeping Cherki will be ‘very difficult’ if they receive a ‘convincing offer’ and the player ‘would be open to taking on the challenge of the Premier League, especially if guaranteed a leading role’.

Man Utd’s interest is ‘firm’ and ‘everything indicates that the coming months could see an intensification of discussions to finalize an agreement’.

A report last month claimed that Lyon are asking for at least €30m (£25.5m) for their star player and that the Red Devils made a ‘shameful’ offer that was rejected out of hand.

The report added that Liverpool are also interested in signing Cherki.

