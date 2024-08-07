Man Utd: £50m top target demands transfer ‘ASAP’ with Ratcliffe set to ‘cut losses’ on flop

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is keen to finalise his move to Manchester United ‘ASAP’ and he’s their ‘top target’.

One of Man Utd‘s priorities heading into this summer is to strengthen in defence after they were severely impacted by injuries last season.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team moved quickly to sign Leny Yoro ahead of rivals, with the 18-year-old joining the Premier League giants from Lille for around £58m.

Man Utd have been dealt an injury blow during pre-season as Yoro has been ruled out for around three months after suffering a foot injury.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof linked with moves elsewhere, Man Utd were always likely to sign another new centre-back this summer and De Ligt has emerged as their top target.

Man Utd are also looking to raid Bayern Munich to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui. When he broke through at Ajax, De Ligt was tipped to become the best centre-back in the world but he has had a difficult spell at Bayern Munich.

De Ligt leaving Bayern Munich for Man Utd is arguably a move that suits all parties and it’s been widely reported that he is in favour of this transfer.

A report from Football Insider claims De Ligt has ‘told friends’ that he ‘wants to join Man Utd as soon as possible’.

‘Talks are continuing between United and Bayern Munich over a deal worth up to £50million for the central defender. ‘The German giants have agreed a deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Jonathan Tah, which opens the door for United to land the Holland international. ‘United are now confident that Tah’s arrival at the Allianz Arena will pave the way for De Ligt to leave the Bundesliga club before the transfer window shuts. ‘The player’s stance is he is “very keen” to sign for United and believes they are the ideal next step in his career, with his intention to get the move done this month.’

