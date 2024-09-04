According to reports, Manchester United winger Antony is ‘expected’ to join Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on loan in the next few hours.

Brazil international Antony must be considered one of the worst signings in Premier League history.

The 24-year-old was one of Man Utd‘s top targets during the 2021 summer transfer window following the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s priority was to reunite with Antony at Man Utd after they worked together while they were with Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The Red Devils pursued the winger through the summer transfer window and eventually agreed to pay £86m to prize him away from Ajax.

Antony has proved to be a massive flop at Old Trafford as he only has eleven goals and five assists in his 83 appearances across all competitions.

He slipped down the pecking order ahead of this season and he’s only been on the pitch for a single minute so far this campaign.

The big-money flop was linked with a late move to La Liga outfit Real Betis before the Spanish transfer window closed last week.

However, with the Turkish transfer window open until September 13, a couple of Man Utd players could leave in the coming days. Galatasaray are said to be ‘in talks’ over signing Casemiro and Antony is being linked with Fenerbahce.

A report in Turkey claims Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has demanded the Antony ‘operation’ as a ‘reaction’ to Galatasaray signing Victor Osimhen on loan.

Mourinho is reportedly unsatisfied with his current options on the right flank and Antony is the ‘star name put on their agenda’.

‘Negotiations’ are said to be ‘continuing’ between the two clubs and Anthony is ‘expected to finalise a loan move to Fenerbahce by tonight’.

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham has hit out at his former club’s transfer business after they missed out on two “big players”.

“For me, when the big players become available, that’s when Man United should strike. I’ve said it before, but Declan Rice was available last summer, Harry Kane was, too,” Sheringham said.

“United weren’t anywhere near getting those players in. They’re the big players – the big England players – they’ve got to be going and getting.

“Like your Rio Ferdinands and your Wayne Rooneys over the years; these guys know the game inside out, and so you go out and break transfer records to get them,

“Harry Kane leads by example. You know what you’re going to get from him. It’s the same with Declan Rice; they’re leaders on the pitch, and everyone follows them.

“When Man United aren’t in the conversation when it comes to those players, you know you’ve got a problem. Man United have got no leaders.

“They’ve got decent players, but everyone is looking after themselves, and that is not how you build a football team. You need leaders to follow, and they haven’t got any.”

He added: “They brought in Rasmus Hojlund last year, and it’s the same this summer with Joshua Zirkzee.

“They might be good little players, but how long are they going to take to get used to the Premier League? Zirkzee might take, what, six months? Maybe longer? You haven’t got that sort of time as a manager; you need proven players that are going to do a job for you, and help other players along the way.”