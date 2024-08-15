Man Utd transfers: Former Atletico Madrid man ‘would love’ United switch to fill crucial gap

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mario Hermoso “would love” to move to Manchester United, after an approach was made by the club to the left-sided defender.

United have put a lot of effort into improving their back line this summer. Moves for Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have all been made in recent weeks.

The two centre-backs are both right-footers, while Mazraoui is a right-back. United have also been hunting for a left-footed centre-back, but with Everton refusing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite for a price the Red Devils are happy with, that move fell through.

Of late, it was suggested United had approached former Atletico Madrid centre-back Hermoso, who is now a free agent after leaving the Spanish outfit in the summer.

And the links to the defender have not stopped, with Romano stating that after that approach, Hermoso is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

“In terms of left-footed player to add in defence, there are still some some opportunities,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“They spoke to the agents of Mario Hermoso, but at the moment, still nothing advanced.

“He’s still available as a free agent. So Mario Hermoso would love to go to Manchester United.”

It should not be a difficult deal to get over the line for United, given Hermoso has no club to say no to the move. Initial reports suggested he was looking for around £100,000 per week, which is slightly below the reported average at the club.

What’s more, Hermoso could fill two gaps, rather than just one. Indeed, United want a left-sided centre-back, with Lisandro Martinez having been out injured at times during his career with the club.

But with Luke Shaw out for the start of the Premier League campaign, and Tyrell Malacia still sidelined after missing last season, left-back cover would be useful.

Martinez himself played there in the Community Shield, with Jonny Evans playing at left centre-back. Hermoso has played at left-back more than 50 times in his career to date.

As such, he could come in and fill the role, with Martinez able to slot back into his natural position, which would mean Evans could provide cover for the defensive unit rather than playing a big role, at 36 years of age.

