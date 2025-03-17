Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a four-man striker shortlist ahead of the summer, including one of Arsenal’s top targets.

Rasmus Hojlund ended his 21-game goal drought against Leicester on Sunday and hopes the floodgates will now open.

“I’m obviously very happy to get my goal and it gives me a lot of confidence. I’m sure more will come now,” Hojlund said.

“I just saw – was it Faes? – he was running down towards the goal, so I was taking my time, seeing it as an opportunity to just get even closer to the goal, and then obviously I took my chance.

“I don’t think it was like the first time when I scored against Aston Villa, but obviously I was very happy. I see it as a good step on the way, but I just want to keep improving and keep being better.

“I know I’m not finished the article or what you say over here, but I just want to keep going. I’m sure I’ll get even better and score even more goals if I just focus on that.”

But Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claims United are ‘intensively scouring the market’ for a new striker and are considering making a move this summer for one of four players.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market.

‘Talks have already begun. #MUFC From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo #Ekitike and Benjamin #Sesko. Viktor #Gyökeres and Victor #Osimhen remain high on their list.’

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim knows Viktor Gyokeres well from his time at Sporting and Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Portuguese side are now willing to listen to offers in the region of €70m, down from €100m.

Napoli’s Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig’s Sesko will likely be available for similar fees, so a transfer will come down to United’s preference and then their ability to persuade their No.1 target to move to Old Trafford.

Amorim heaped praise on Hojlund after his goal against the Foxes, before claiming his side will “start from scratch” after the international break.

Amorim said: “It’s really important for Rasmus. He’s doing the right things, helping the team, fighting for every ball. He scored a very good goal and I think he deserved it more than anybody.

“It was a difficult goal with difficult control with his right foot. It’s a shame we stop for the national teams because we have confidence.

“It was clear today my players are at the limit. We are going to use this window to rest and recover. It will be good. When we return, it will be like starting from scratch.”