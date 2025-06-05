Viktor Gyokeres is now ‘very keen’ on a move to Manchester United and a transfer expert has revealed what the Red Devils need to do in order to get the deal done for the Sporting star.

After a dismal season saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and miss out on European football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, United are working quickly to secure signings to bolster Amorim’s squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

Matheus Cunha has joined after United triggered his £62.5m release clause and a new bid is expected to be made for Bryan Mbeumo – who ‘wants to join’ the Red Devils – after Brentford rejected their initial £45m offer with £10m in add-ons.

Brentford are asking for £60m for Mbeumo, while reports claim United are ‘prepared to meet Mbeumo’s whopping wage demands’ which stand at £250,000 a week, equating to £13m a year.

The pair will likely play in the two inverted No.10 roles in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, but United are also desperately looking for a new striker, with Rasmus Hojlund failing to meet the mark for them in his two seasons at the club.

They were keen on Ipswich’s Liam Delap, but he’s opted to join Chelsea, but that move could open the door to Nicolas Jackson’s exit from Stamford Bridge, with United supposedly ‘interested’ in the Senegal international along with several other suitors.

But according to a report on Wednesday, Amorim remains convinced that Gyokeres – who shone under the Portuguese boss in their time at Sporting together – is the man to lead the Red Devils’ line.

The report claimed ‘Amorim has made it clear to the Old Trafford hierarchy that he is desperate to seal a reunion with the Sporting star’ having been ‘not happy to see Delap pinpointed as Manchester United’s leading target’, with Gyokeres the striker he’s wanted all along.

‘Amorim is poised to win the battle to convince the hierarchy to recruit a proven goalscorer’, though United must sell at least one high-profile star in order to raise funds for the £59m star.

‘Gyokeres’ knowledge of Amorim’s demands is being seen as a major advantage’ by the Red Devils hierarchy.

And now transfer expert Ben Jacobs has revealed that Gyokeres is ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford and explained how they can get the deal done for the 27-year-old.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “My understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Man United if they could pull that off, financially speaking.

“I don’t think Gyokeres would be on £300,000 a week or more. So if Rashford and Sancho go they’ve got wage bill space to invest in these players, so that’s why if they bite the bullet on the transfer and agent fees, if they structure it in a way where they can start in the next financial year and get it on flexible instalments, it can be a way they can do that deal.”