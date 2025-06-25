Manchester United have been handed a huge boost as a striker ‘pushed’ by Red Devils scouts has revealed he ‘dreams’ of a move to Old Trafford.

Director of football Jason Wilcox and his recruitment team have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves after they triggered his £62.5m release clause and are thought to be closing in on Bryan Mbeumo having made an improved bid for the Brentford forward, thought to be worth £65m.

But manager Ruben Amorim ‘wants to recruit at least two offensive players’ this summer and having missed out on Liam Delap, who opted for a £30m switch to Chelsea from Ipswich, the United boss is desperate to add a new No.9 to his ranks after giving up hope on Rasmus Hojlund, who could return to Serie A.

Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that United could be in line to feed on Arsenal ‘scraps’.

“It could be a scenario where whoever Arsenal go for it opens the door for Manchester United for the other,” Jacobs said.

“The natural expectation is that if [Viktor] Gyokeres doesn’t join Arsenal he hasn’t rejected Manchester United, so he could be a possibility, but I’m told also not to discount a scenario where Gyokeres goes to Arsenal and [Benjamin] Sesko comes back into Manchester United’s thinking as well because 12 months ago they made a strong pitch and Sesko decided to stay at Leipzig.”

But United are also scouring the market for alternatives and United In Focus claim ‘Tolu Arokodare’s name has emerged on United’s radar in recent months’.

The 24-year-old joined Genk from Amiens for £4.2m in January 2023 and managed 23 goals and seven assists in all competitions last term to catch the eye of several European giants.

Belgian outlet Voetbal Primeur claim Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart all hold an interest in the Nigeria international, while United chiefs ‘Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox are aware of, and appreciate’ the striker after his name was ‘pushed by United scouts’.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey explains: “Ruben Amorim knows what he wants, he wants that target man – we know the club are moving on from Rasmus Hojlund.

“Victor Osimhen and Victor Gyokeres, these are targets for a reason, but their first choice was Liam Delap – we know that – but we also know he [Amorim] wasn’t that keen.

“So could Arokodare emerge as a target? It’s not impossible – he is a huge talent, in every way.”

It’s claimed Genk want around £20m for Arokodare, who has now told SportsBoom that he “dreams” of a move to the Premier League and is “a Manchester United fan”.

“Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure,’ he said. “Whatever options I have, I’ll take my time and make the best decision. I’m a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family.”