According to reports, Barcelona are under threat of being hijacked by another European giant in the race to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

The England international remains on the exit ramp at Man Utd as he is not part of head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

It was initially hoped that Amorim’s appointment would help Rashford return to form after he was heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude during the latter days of Erik ten Hag’s reign.

Rashford showed what he was capable of producing in the 2022/23 campaign as he scored 30 goals in all competitions, but his form dramatically declined in the following months and Amorim’s arrival did not have the desired effect.

Amorim swiftly took an issue with Rashford’s attitude as he fell in the pecking order before the forward announced his intention to leave Man Utd during the winter transfer window.

Rashford’s downturn and huge salary proved stumbling blocks as he had limited options in January, but Aston Villa’s risk paid off as he grabbed four goals and six assists during his impressive loan spell at Villa Park.

His resurgence under Unai Emery has made him a more tempting transfer target for clubs across Europe, with reports indicating that Barcelona have made him their ‘clear number one target’.

Barcelona are in the market for a new winger as they are keen to add cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with it suggested that they have turned to Rashford as an alternative to Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

However, Barcelona’s financial issues is a complication and a report from The Sun claims they face competition from Serie A giants Juventus for Rashford.

Juventus have also been linked with Jadon Sancho this summer, but The Sun claims they have decided to make Rashford their ‘No.1’ target.

The Turin side are said to be ‘accelerating plans’ to sign Rashford, who is said to be ‘desperate to force an exit’ from Man Utd this summer.

It is also noted that they rate the attacker ‘incredibly highly’ and are ‘desperate’ to secure his services in time for pre-season.

The ‘main factor’ behind Rashford’s decision to look past Aston Villa is their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The report adds: