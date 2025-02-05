Man Utd make £150m sale decision with key duo facing exits to boost Amorim’s ‘tough summer’
Manchester United have reportedly already made a summer decision on key duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho after they were linked with January exits.
The Red Devils were focused on exits during the winter transfer window as their limited budget prevented them from making multiple big-money signings.
With Man Utd languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, INEOS were open to offers for most of their squad. Academy graduates Mainoo and Garnacho were among the players linked with shock exits.
Unlike most of United’s squad, Mainoo and Garnacho could easily be sold for big money and were linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.
These exits did not go through, and Man Utd should have had more outgoings with loan moves for Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis the most notable departures.
This means Man Utd still likely need to sell before they can buy in the summer and a report from The Guardian claims they remain ‘open’ to selling Mainoo and Garnacho.
‘Alejandro Garnacho, valued at around £70m by United, and Kobbie Mainoo at £80m-plus are two other homegrown players who were for sale in the winter market and will be again in the summer.
‘But selling one or both would mean having to find a replacement.’
Regarding Man Utd facing a ‘tough summer’, the report explains.
‘Manchester United face another difficult transfer window in the summer because of limited finances, with the ability to considerably strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad dependent on accruing a profit from player sales.
‘United could afford only the £25.1m outlay to buy Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £1.5m during the most recent transfer window.
‘After loaning Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and Antony to Real Betis, there were no funds to replace the forwards in Amorim’s squad. This was despite Villa paying a minimum 75% of Rashford’s £365,000-a-week wage and Betis sourcing 84% of Antony’s salary of £150,000 a week.
‘The constricted budget meant no move was made to sign cover for Lisandro Martínez after the defender sustained a suspected season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday.
‘The number of players whose sale would draw a sizeable profit for the summer window is also limited. Rashford’s loan terms with Villa are thought to include a buy option for £40m.
‘As a homegrown player, his fee would count as 100% profit under profit and sustainability rules, and funds would be saved by his lucrative contract being taken off the books three years before it ends in 2028.’