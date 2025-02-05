Man Utd make £150m sale decision with key duo facing exits to boost Amorim’s ‘tough summer’

Manchester United have reportedly already made a summer decision on key duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho after they were linked with January exits.

The Red Devils were focused on exits during the winter transfer window as their limited budget prevented them from making multiple big-money signings.

With Man Utd languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, INEOS were open to offers for most of their squad. Academy graduates Mainoo and Garnacho were among the players linked with shock exits.

Unlike most of United’s squad, Mainoo and Garnacho could easily be sold for big money and were linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

These exits did not go through, and Man Utd should have had more outgoings with loan moves for Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis the most notable departures.

This means Man Utd still likely need to sell before they can buy in the summer and a report from The Guardian claims they remain ‘open’ to selling Mainoo and Garnacho.

‘Alejandro Garnacho, valued at around £70m by United, and Kobbie Mainoo at £80m-plus are two other homegrown players who were for sale in the winter market and will be again in the summer. ‘But selling one or both would mean having to find a replacement.’

