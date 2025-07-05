According to reports, the ‘latest development’ at Manchester United has angered four ‘unhappy’ players as INEOS look to cash in on several unwanted talents.

Man Utd made a positive start to this summer’s transfer window, paying around £62.5m to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

However, Ruben Amorim‘s side have stumbled in recent weeks as they are yet to reach a full agreement for Bryan Mbeumo as they eye another No.10 upgrade.

If/when Mbeumo joins Man Utd, the Premier League giants will turn their attention to signing a striker amid interest in Ollie Watkins, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike.

However, Man Utd need to offload several outcasts to raise funds and they are struggling to attract suitable offers.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are on the exit ramp at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano claiming on Friday that each player have ‘infomed’ Man Utd that they ‘wish to leave’ this summer.

Romano tweeted: ‘BREAKING: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

‘Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

On Saturday morning, The Athletic provided an update on the futures of Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Sancho, as ‘Amorim wanted all four unhappy players sold before pre-season training begins on Monday’.

However, United’s ‘clear desperation’ to sell is ‘not a great look in any marketplace’, but these four – plus Malacia – have had their return to training dates ‘delayed until later in July to give them more time to secure a move away’.

However, this ‘latest development’ is said to have angered the players and their representatives.

The report adds:

‘This latest development, communicated on Thursday, has not gone down well among the players and their representatives, some of whom dispute the claim that they have asked for a move. ‘There was a reference to their being allowed access to the medical and support facilities at Carrington at some point in July if they have not secured a move, but there was not the slightest hint of a scenario in which they might be reintegrated to Amorim’s squad.’

And while there are potential ‘exit routes’ for these players, this summer’s ‘interest has been slow to crystallise into anything more serious, let alone anything of the type that would meet United’s earlier expectations of what they might raise’.