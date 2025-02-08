According to reports, Manchester United are ready to ‘bet on’ the free transfer market in the summer and have their eye on five potential options.

The Red Devils are working with a tight budget as £25m Patrick Dorgu was their only big-money signing during the January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team needed to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for January signings, but they were only able to get rid of Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

The Premier League giants likely need to adopt a similar strategy in the summer and could look to make low-cost signings to save money.

Five of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 are reportedly in Man Utd’s radar.

A report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘targeting five free transfers’ with Lille’s Jonathan David, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, Lille’s Angel Gomes and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin the possible options they are ‘betting on’.

‘The club are considering the feasibility of such signings. Lille striker Jonathan David is seen as an option to strengthen the attack, while Everton’s Calvert-Lewin is also in the mix as an attacking alternative. ‘In midfield, Angel Gomes is an interesting possibility, as the United academy product has shown great growth at Lille and could return to Old Trafford with more experience. ‘In defence, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is seen as a key player to strengthen the defence. ‘Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is the most talked-about signing on the list, although his possible arrival will depend on negotiations with his current club.’

Speaking last month, ex-United defender Paul Parker explained why they should have signed Alvaro Carreras over Dorgu.

“I would rather United go for a player who has already had a taste of English football and the Premier League. Someone who has experience. United can’t afford mistakes in this window,” Parker said.

“Fernández was good enough to play but they believed in Shaw and Malacia instead. He could easily come back and fill the void.

“Fernández is the perfect player to step in, but it’s about whether he wants to return to a club with the issues they’ve got.”

On Evan Ferguson, he added: “He had a good run under De Zerbi, but with the new manager, things have changed for him.

“Ferguson has technical skills and know-how, and playing for Brighton in the Premier League has given him valuable education. United should look to grab him, even if it’s just until the end of the season. Højlund could learn from him, see what he’s doing, and grow his game.”