According to reports, Manchester United are ‘preparing a massive outlay’ to ‘secure’ three Premier League stars as ‘key signings’ this summer.

Man Utd’s run to the Europa League final has been the only saving grace in an otherwise disastrous season as Sunday’s defeat to West Ham leaves them 16th in the Premier League table.

United’s best performances under Amorim have come in the Europa League, but they have been way below par in the Premier League and are currently miles away from competing for the title.

Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd, with one of his biggest issues being his side’s toothless attack.

Man Utd are 15th in our open play goals table and their summer priority will be to overhaul their attack.

Naturally, the Red Devils are already linked with several potential signings, with it widely reported that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha are among their leading targets.

Delap and Cunha have shone in the Premier League this season, with the latter player featuring in our team of the season.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘preparing a massive outlay’ worth around 144 million euros (approx £121m) to sign Delap, Cunha and AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo this summer.

Delap, Cunha and Semenyo are considered ‘key signings’ for Man Utd, with their ‘clear objective to renew their forward line with three signings for a total outlay of around €144 million (£121.5m)’.

The report adds: