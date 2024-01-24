Man Utd transfers: INEOS select £30m ex-Tottenham man as ‘solution’ to replace Ten Hag signing

According to reports, INEOS have picked out an ideal replacement for Manchester United flop Antony, who is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Antony was identified as one of United’s top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window and they ended up paying around £86m to tempt Dutch giants Ajax into a sale.

It turns out that Man Utd hugely overpaid to sign the Brazil international as he has struggled since moving to the English giants. He is without a goal involvement in his 17 Premier League appearances this season.

According to Football Transfers, ‘Marcus Edwards of Sporting Lisbon is liked by INEOS and believed to be a reasonable solution to Antony’.

It is noted that Edwards will not arrive until the summer if a deal is pursued but ‘there is confidence a move can be sealed for £30million, with the Englishman’s contract up in 2026’.

The 25-year-old winger previously had a spell in the Premier League with Tottenham. He left the club in 2019 after making just one senior appearance for his boyhood club.

After making a positive impact with Vitoria de Guimaraes, Edwards has 21 goals and 22 assists in his 92 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions.

Regarding Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the report adds.

‘Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is liked by Erik ten Hag who is looking to upgrade Anthony Martial. ‘The club are dealing with Financial Fair Play constraints and so this window are contemplating a return to the loan market. During the last window, the Red Devils brought in Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer on temporary deals. ‘Choupo-Moting is a name being considered for a six-month loan deal, with the belief that his experience and physical statute would be able to benefit the club for the latter stages of the season.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs meanwhile has revealed that Man Utd are among the clubs in the race to sign Bologna starlet Joshua Zirkzee.

“In terms of possible signings, there is plenty of interest in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The 22-year-old has seven goals in 15 Serie A games this season. Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking the Dutch forward with a view to the summer. Tottenham could also enter the race,” Jacobs revealed in his column for Caught Offside.

“There remains some confusion over Zirkzee’s €40m summer release clause, but Bologna director Marco Di Vaio insists it is ‘only valid for Bayern’.

“A return to Bayern is unlikely but not impossible. Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks. Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price. They was never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club.”