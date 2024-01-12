Man Utd transfers: ‘Main priority’ revealed with Ten Hag, Ratcliffe ‘all over mega-money swoop’

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their preparation for the major rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is eyeing two specific signings.

It was confirmed on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe’s deal to purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd for around £1.25bn has been completed. The British billionaire is now just waiting for his proposal will be ratified by the Premier League.

Ratcliffe is facing a busy few months ahead of the summer transfer window as major changes will be made behind the scenes at Old Trafford following his arrival.

As well as appointing a new director of football and chief executive, a major squad overhaul is likely in the summer after a tough season in 2022. After being knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, Man Utd are not faring much better in the Premier League as they are eighth in the table ahead of Sunday’s home match against Tottenham Hotspur.

It was claimed on Friday that they have their eye on Leeds United youngster Archie Gray as he ‘suits their blueprint of recruiting young, emerging English talent’.

They are also monitoring targets from further afield and Football Insider are reporting that ‘United are laying the groundwork for a mega-money swoop for Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren’.

The 18-year-old has already been capped at senior level for Belgium and has made 58 appearances for boyhood club Royal Antwerp.

Man Utd are said to be ‘all over’ Vermeeren as they are in ‘regular contact’ with the player’s representatives ahead of a summer swoop.

The report adds: ‘It is believed that Antwerp want £25million up front for the central midfielder, but the total fee could rise to £50m if performance-related add-ons are met.

‘Vermeeren is attracting attention from a host of elite European clubs following his standout performances in the Belgian top flight and the Champions League.’

A report from Caught Offside meanwhile suggests OGC Nice standout Jean-Clair Todibo has been picked out as their ‘main priority’ for their backline. The report explains.