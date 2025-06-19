Newcastle are reportedly ‘ready to offer’ Marcus Rashford an escape route from Manchester United and are ‘confident of providing him with an ideal stage to rebuild his career’.

There looks to be no way back for Rashford at Old Trafford after Ruben Amorim sanctioned his six-month loan to Aston Villa last term, and the England international has been doing everything possible to secure his “dream” move to Barcelona.

The Catalans’ sporting director Deco revealed last month that “we like” the 27-year-old, but reports suggest the La Liga giants have made Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz their top left wing targets.

Villa remain interested after Rashford’s six goals and four assists in 17 appearances for them last term, but it’s claimed Rashford wants to play Champions League football last season, making a return to Villa – who hold (or held) a £40m option to make his loan move permanent – unlikely after Unai Emery’s side missed out on qualification on the last day of the season.

Rashford’s resurgence at Villa Park did catch the eye of multiple top clubs around Europe, increasing the options he has available to him, but his reported £325,000 a week salary was an issue.

But a CaughtOffside report earlier this week claimed Rashford is looking to get around this issue by ‘accepting a pay cut’ amid interest from Premier League clubs.

‘Rashford is keen to leave Man United and sources high up in the industry believe he’d now accept a pay cut to seal a move away,’ the report stated.

One of those clubs mentioned was Newcastle, who The Sun claim want to ‘rescue Rashford from his Manchester United limbo’.

The report adds:

‘The Magpies are ready to offer the England striker Champions League football following his Aston Villa loan. ‘And SunSport can reveal Newcastle are confident they can provide Rashford with an ideal stage to rebuild his career.’ ‘It’s understood the Magpies fancy a year-long loan deal for the 62-cap star. But Old Trafford chiefs would prefer a permanent exit.’

The news comes amid reports of Liverpool preparing a significant bid to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, but The Sun claim manager Eddie Howe ‘sees Rashford as the ideal player to rotate him with.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano didn’t rule out another Rashford loan as he gave an update on United’s plans on Wednesday, but insisted they have a different ‘priority’.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United will give priority to selling Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal before opening doors to loans.

‘Napoli are among clubs keen but not intentioned to pay his current salary, early stages – and more clubs in the race.’