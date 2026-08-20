Man Utd on pole for €50m title-winner as contact confirmed

Manchester United have overtaken Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, a report has revealed.

German outlet Fussball Daten reported on Monday that Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle had all contacted Tapsoba’s entourage to tee up possible moves. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the German Bundesliga and could soon earn a big transfer to the Premier League as a result.

Our friends at TEAMtalk provided an update on Tapsoba’s situation on Thursday afternoon, revealing that Man Utd are ‘leading the race’ as their discussions with his agents are the ‘most advanced’ as things stand.

TEAMtalk’s report confirms that Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle have all opened dialogue with the defender’s camp.

‘Leverkusen have set a firm valuation of €50million (£42.8m / $58.4m), for their key defender,’ TEAMtalk state.

‘Although the German club would prefer to retain Tapsoba, who signed a contract extension until 2031 earlier this year, they have left the door open to a suitable financial offer.

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‘He is regarded as one of the most complete centre-backs in the Bundesliga, combining physical strength with the ability to build play from the back and cover large distances.’

Man Utd are currently looking to wrap up a deal for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, while they are also spying a move for a new left-back.

But INEOS may also need to hand head coach Michael Carrick a centre-half amid concerns over Matthijs de Ligt’s long-term fitness.

Plus, United need to prepare for 33-year-old Harry Maguire’s potential departure at the end of the season.

United landing a Bundesliga title-winning centre-back such as Tapsoba would prevent further criticism about their lack of transfer activity defensively.

Jamie O’Hara said on Sky Sports on Tuesday: “I think it’s a disgrace what they’ve done to Carrick.

Man Utd ‘miles off it’ – Jamie O’Hara

“They’ve brought him in. They’ve said, ‘We’re going to back you’. They gave him the opportunity. He [has] done a fantastic job last season to get them back in the Champions League, and they’ve given him two players.

“Youri Tielemans is alright. Great signing. And Andrey Santos, who’s, you know… we’re not convinced that he’s even a decent player yet.

“Manchester United are miles off it, and we’re talking about them being in the Champions League.

“They’ve got the same back four they had maybe three or four years ago.

“Luke Shaw is going to have another season at left-back. Fair play to him. Harry Maguire at centre-back. Come on.

“Like, we’re talking about Manchester United. They’re meant to be trying to get back amongst it.”

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