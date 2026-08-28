Man Utd contacted over surprise Atletico Madrid striker deal

Manchester United have been given the chance to sign Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid, a report has revealed.

Having signed Carlos Baleba from Brighton for £70million, Man Utd are now pursuing a new striker and left-back before the transfer deadline on Tuesday. Michael Carrick needs a backup centre-forward to replace Joshua Zirkzee, while competition is also needed for Luke Shaw at left-back.

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Zirkzee has approved a return to Italy with Fiorentina. The Serie A outfit have also sent United a loan bid for Zirkzee that includes an option to buy next summer.

United have sounded out Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic and wantaway Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta as potential replacements for Zirkzee.

But according to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Atleti’s Sorloth is another option United could consider.

Intermediaries have ‘offered’ United the giant 6ft 5in striker, who has registered 175 goals in 475 games throughout his senior career.

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Sorloth ‘fits the profile’ of striker United are looking for as he is a specialist No 9 who can provide Benjamin Sesko with serious competition and cover.

The Norway international is ‘open to leaving’ Atleti and ‘would entertain’ a return to the Premier League, having been on Palace’s books between January 2018 and September 2020.

Sorloth only made 20 appearances for the Eagles in that time as he had loan spells at Gent and Trabzonspor, so joining United would give him the opportunity to prove himself in English football.

Atleti will let Sorloth leave for the right price – his contract expires in June 2028 – but they want a replacement signing agreed first.

They are considering moves for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Jonathan David of Juventus.

Man Utd could turn to Alexander Sorloth

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Diego Simeone’s side would want for Sorloth.

Barcelona and Arsenal continue to pursue Sorloth’s Atleti team-mate Julian Alvarez, though the Rojiblancos insist they will keep him.

Alvarez has publicly confirmed his desire for a transfer, sparking outrage among Atleti supporters.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, Laurie Whitwell and Andy Mitten both discussed United potentially landing a new centre-forward in the last days of the window.

“Loan is what I have heard in terms of incoming,” Whitwell said.

Mitten added: “Will we see new players come in? I think it’s increasing, I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know if the player would be signed or loaned. If you lose a striker, United look light up top.”

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