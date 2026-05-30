£130m Man Utd striker ‘dream’ revealed as five elite goalscorers shortlisted

Victor Osimhen is among five strikers Man Utd are keen on

Manchester United have five strikers on their radar as they ramp up plans to replace Joshua Zirkzee, with Victor Osimhen their ‘dream’ target, a report has claimed.

Man Utd replaced Rasmus Hojlund last summer by paying RB Leipzig a huge £74million to make Benjamin Sesko their new first-choice centre-forward. However, there could be yet more changes to United’s forward line this summer as Zirkzee is poised to leave.

Zirkzee is good technically but does not seem to have the athleticism required to shine in the Premier League.

With the Dutchman having scored just nine times in 74 appearances so far, INEOS are prepared to cut their losses.

According to CaughtOffside, Zirkzee could join Juventus or Roma, as he has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A after previously starring at Bologna.

Michael Carrick’s side are ‘expected to replace Zirkzee’ and have created a shortlist that includes Jean-Philippe Mateta, Osimhen, Eli Junior Kroupi, Dusan Vlahovic and Robert Lewandowski.

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Mateta is a ‘sensible name’ on the list as he is ‘proven’ in the Premier League and should be available for a ‘reasonable fee’. Separate reports have valued him at £40m.

Osimhen is described as the ‘dream’ target for United. The Nigerian is one of the world’s best strikers, and he is a player who could ‘turn United into genuine title challengers’.

Rio Ferdinand would love such a deal to take place, as he has recommended his former club moves for Osimhen on numerous occasions.

However, United would have to spend colossal money to sign the 27-year-old, as Galatasaray rate him at around the €150m (£130m) mark.

The report tips United to battle Bayern Munich for Dusan Vlahovic if he opts against signing a new Juventus contract and instead decides to leave as a free agent.

Man Utd tracking Vlahovic, Lewandowski

Vlahovic has long wanted a move to the Premier League and has previously been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, could be a ‘short-term superstar’ for United, mirroring the previous success of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lewandowski’s glittering spell at Barcelona is over and he is weighing up his options amid interest from Saudi and MLS clubs. The Polish icon still has the ability to rip up the Premier League, though United would need to offer him massive wages.

Then there is Kroupi, who has enjoyed a brilliant season in the Premier League despite being only 19 years old.

Kroupi would be the opposite to Lewandowski, as he would future-proof United’s centre-forward options.

But Kroupi is more likely to join Manchester City than United. Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed City are holding talks with the star’s agents, though Bournemouth are increasingly determined to keep the teenage sensation.

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