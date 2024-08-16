Man Utd transfers: No 1 target Ugarte ‘clear’ he wants move ‘ASAP’ with transfer ‘absolutely on’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manuel Ugarte is ‘clear’ that he wants to move to Manchester United ‘as soon as possible’ with the transfer insider stating the deal is ‘absolutely’ on, depending on Paris Saint-Germain.

United have spent the past few weeks of the transfer window consumed by Ugarte. He has been one of their favourite midfielders for a while, and they’ve made attempts to sign him, but as yet have not been successful.

PSG are looking for £52million for him, and the Red Devils have not lodged a bid of that price.

Reports of late have suggested they have moved onto other targets, but transfer insider Romano has stated that the move is ‘absolutely on’.

From United’s point of view, it is still possible, but it will ‘depend on the conditions wanted by PSG’.

What’s more, Ugarte is said to have been ‘clear’ that he wants to move to United ‘as soon as possible’.

In a separate report, Romano has reinforced that the midfielder – who has been left out of the PSG squad for their next game – is desperate to move to Old Trafford this summer.

“Ugarte wants to join now. Ugarte is pushing to make his move to Manchester United. Now it’s on Man United and PSG, with a contract conversation with constant contact ongoing,” he said on YouTube.

“Manchester United’s top target is Manuel Ugarte. He wants to go to Man United, he’s insisting on going to Man United. He has an agreement on a contract with ManUnited already one month ago. The contract is ready. The salary is ready.”

Everything is hinging on PSG allowing him to move, and while United have struggled to get to the required fee, reports have suggested the Ligue 1 giants need to sell, while there is a suggestion Jadon Sancho could go the other way.

As per Romano, Sancho’s future ‘remains open’ having spoken to PSG this summer.

He states no formal bid was sent to United, but the clubs ‘remain in contact’ for Ugarte. As such, it seems there is still an avenue which ends in Sancho going to Paris and Ugarte moving to Manchester.

What the terms of those deals end up being remain to be seen.

