Manchester United are set ‘to open talks’ with Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who ‘has decided he wants to join’ the Red Devils, according to David Ornstein.

The United chiefs are working hard to bolster Amorim’s ailing squad that finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to secure European football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m move from Wolves is imminent, but there is far more work to do this summer amid rumours of several high-profile exits.

Alejandro Garnacho has been told by Amorim that he has no future at the club, while Fernandes is in talks over a big-money move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal having offered to fall on his sword at the end of the season.

A report on Monday claimed United are ‘lining up’ Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves to play in one of the No.10 spots in Amorim’s system alongside Cunha, but Ornstein has revealed a massive boost in their bid to sign Mbeumo from Brentford.

It was claimed last month that United were planning to test the Premier League club’s resolve by putting in a £50m bid for the winger, who got 20 goals and eight assists this season, with Brentford “open” to selling the 25-year-old, who is entering the last 12 months of his contract.

“If the right price — and that’s going to be expensive — is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank told Sky Sports when asked about Mbeumo’s future in May.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘will entertain’ sale of second star to Saudi Arabia with Fernandes deal ‘close’

👉 Ferdinand insists it ‘hurts’ that Man Utd missed out on £29.5m signing to bitter PL rivals

👉 Mediawatch: Bruno Fernandes clearly joining Al-Hilal after he was ‘spotted’ at birthday party

Meanwhile, United are also ‘in talks’ with Udinese over a deal for centre-back Oumar Solet, who moved to the Serie A side in January after four seasons with RB Salzburg.

According to Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto (via The Sun), Solet is ‘likely to leave Udinese’ and will cost United around £34m should they push for his signing this summer.

In an interview with Messaggero Veneto, respected Italian football agent Claudio Pasqualin was asked about Udinese potentially selling Solet quickly.

He replied: “I would say yes, even if they (the owners) have never sold in a hurry. Haste, in this case, could make potential buyers procrastinate, influencing the negotiations, so I believe that the objective (a sale) will be achieved, even if not easily and in a short time.”

The future of academy star Mainoo is also up in the air as he is yet to extend his contract amid interest from Chelsea.

The England international was used sparingly by Amorim in the second half of the season, leading to suggestions he could push for the exit, with United reportedly open to his ‘pure profit’ sale.

But a report on Monday claimed Mainoo ‘will be given the chance to return to his favoured central midfield role even though Amorim previously had trust issues if he is persuaded to sign on the dotted line in the coming months’.

It’s claimed he’s ‘on course to be one of the first names on the teamsheet’ if he extends his contract, with Amorim planning to use him in one of the two central midfield positions in his 3-4-3 despite deploying him further forward in his debut season in charge.