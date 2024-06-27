Manchester United star Mason Greenwood could be playing under Roberto De Zerbi next season as transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed ‘positive talks’ between the forward and the former Brighton manager’s next club.

Greenwood has been the subject of widespread interest from a number of European suitors having spent last season on loan at Getafe, who want him to return for another loan spell, with Lazio among those thought to be leading the race for his signature.

‘Positive dialogue’

Juventus and Napoli, as well as teams in Germany, Spain and Portugal have also been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s situation, but Ornstein has now confirmed that Marseille have ‘held positive dialogue’ with the United sta.

Greenwood ‘is believed to favour a Marseille move other options at this stage’ claims the report in The Athletic, and that would likely mean the chance to play under De Zerbi, who has agreed a deal in principle to take over at Stade Velodrome this summer.

It’s claimed ‘talks between the Ligue 1 club and their Premier League counterparts are at an early stage and finances are yet to be discussed’ and while United would prefer a permanent sale another loan move is a possibility.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Romano confirms Man Utd interest in PSG star ‘genuine’; reveals ‘other players discussed’

👉 Man Utd will ‘take a serious look’ at offer for £40m defender; star saving Red Devils career ‘near impossible’

👉 Man Utd duped into talks to sign one-goal Serie A forward by Euro 2024 display vs Germany

‘Return to training’ at Man Utd

United abandoned a plan to bring Greenwood back into the fold in the summer of 2023 after significant backlash from supporters, the media and people within the club.

It had been decided that Greenwood would resume his career away from Old Trafford after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service discontinued a case against him for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. Greenwood denied all of the allegations against him.

The Red Devils academy graduate got ten goals and six assists for Getafe last season and could yet add to his 35 goals and 12 assists for his boyhood club unless a suitable offer arrives for his signature this summer as ‘returning to training with Erik ten Hag’s men has not been ruled out’.