Man Utd transfers: Rashford ‘secret transfer plans’ revealed as Euro giants ‘push’ to ‘secure loan deal’

Borussia Dortmund have stepped up their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to reports in Germany.

Rashford is available for transfer after falling out of favour under new Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim.

He has not played in any of the Red Devils’ last seven matches, with interest coming from several European clubs.

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus, Barcelona and AS Monaco have all been linked with the England international, who Man Utd reportedly want £50million for.

Rashford’s asking price on top of his £325,000-a-week wages make him difficult to attain but the Premier League club remain optimistic he will leave in the January transfer window, even if it is on loan.

Multiple reports on Thursday claim German giants Dortmund have stepped up their interest in Rashford and could make a bid to sign him on loan in the coming days.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says Die Schwarzgelben sporting director Sebastian Kehl and head coach Nuri Sahin are ‘pushing’ to land the 27-year-old.

Plettenberg claims ‘new talks have taken place’ but Italian giants Milan ‘are also very concrete in their interest’.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Sebastian Kehl and Nuri Sahin are now pushing to sign Marcus Rashford!

‘New talks have taken place, with Borussia Dortmund aiming to secure him on loan.

‘The decision to pursue Rashford was made after Friday’s defeat, as exclusively revealed.

‘However, AC Milan are also very concrete in their interest and are actively trying to secure a deal themselves.’

German outlet BILD claimed on Thursday that Dortmund are considering signing Rashford from Man Utd permanently.

It is said that the Bundesliga side ‘urgently’ need to sign players in the winter transfer window having lost their last two matches, most recently falling 4-2 to relegation-threatened Holsten Kiel.

Their most recent defeat has sparked a desire to invest after selling Donyell Malen to Aston Villa for 30 million euros and Rashford is a top target.

Indeed, their ‘secret transfer plans’ are revealed by BILD, who claims ‘there is a Rashford turnaround’, with ‘the coming transfer days at BVB’ expected to be ‘hot’.

